Jr NTR and Trivikram film starts rolling, shoot begins with action sequence

The principal shooting of NTR 28, the film which marks the coming together of actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Trivikram, began in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on Friday.

According to sources from the film’s unit, the team commenced shooting with an action sequence in a specially erected set. The scene is being shot under the supervision of stunt choreographers, Ram-Lakshman. The film marks the collaboration of Trivikram and Jr NTR for the first time.

Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady in the film. Jr NTR was last seen playing a triple role in Jai Lava Kusa.

“NTR has joined the sets from today. The team began shooting with an action sequence and it will be followed by some regular scenes. NTR’s look is going to be a major highlight of the film as he has shed extra weight for the project,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Following the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi, Trivikram hopes to bounce back strongly with this film, which will be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Anirudh Ravichander was originally signed to compose the music. This was supposed be his second collaboration in a row with Trivikram after Agnyaathavaasi. However, the young composer recently opted out of the project, forcing the makers to sign SS Thaman, who has, incidentally, worked with Jr NTR in films such as Brindavanam and Rabhasa, as his replacement.

The makers also confirmed the same in the statement.

Trivikram is heavily guarding Jr NTR’s look in the film; speculation is that the actor will be seen in a very stylish avatar. There are reports doing the rounds that Jr NTR will get ripped for this project. He has been working very closely with well-known trainer Lloyd Stevens to achieve the desired body.

