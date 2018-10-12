Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha has record-breaking opening, earns Rs 60 crore on day 1

Actor Jr NTR’s Aravindha Sametha released on October 11 and has earned a record-breaking opening of Rs 60 crore. Vamsi, the film’s publicist, confirmed the numbers to Hindustan Times. Jr NTR plays the role of Veera Raghava, who wants peace for his people and his village. His performance has received good response from audiences and critics.

Andhra Boxoffice released the figures for the movie in Telugu speaking states. The film has collected Rs 38.3 crore. Of this, Rs 9.3 crore was collected in the Nizam region. The report does not mention total collections. This is a record-breaking opening, making it highest openers, after the Baahubali films.

The film has done extremely well overseas as well. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “It’s HAVOC in Australia... #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha storms into Top 10 charts in Australia [debuts at No 9]... Records the BEST screen average in Australia on Thu [A$ 3,678]... Thu A$ 128,740 / 35 locations / [? 67.63 lakhs] Expect a BIGGG weekend!”

The pre-release business earned the film Rs 91 crore. The report by Andhra Boxoffice also notes that the film would have to collect Rs 91 crore to be declared a hit.

Aravindha Sametha stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and the film also has Supraja Pathak, Devyani, Sithara and Esha Rebba playing supporting roles. The film’s villain is played by Jagpathi Babu, who also received a good response for his strong performance in the film. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 18:09 IST