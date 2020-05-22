e-paper
Jyotika on Ponmagal Vandhal's direct OTT release: 'It is a parallel avenue during these tough times'

Jyotika on Ponmagal Vandhal’s direct OTT release: ‘It is a parallel avenue during these tough times’

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. It releases on May 29.

regional-movies Updated: May 22, 2020 15:50 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika as a lawyer.
Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika as a lawyer.
         

Actor Jyotika, whose upcoming Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on May 29, feels OTT platform is a parallel avenue during these tough times as theatres are closed.

In her interview to Cinema Express, Jyotika has opened up about the theatre versus OTT debate and why Ponmagal Vandhal is a film close to her heart.

On Ponmagal Vandhal opting for direct-OTT release, Jyotika said: “Nothing can replace the joy an actor or filmmaker gets when people cheer in theatres. Ten months or a year down the line, after we have beaten the coronavirus, theatres will gain back glory and they will become again the prime sources of entertainment. OTT platform is a parallel avenue during these tough times.”

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. It’s the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman.

Explaining why the film is close to her heart, she said: “Working with young filmmakers like Fredrick is an exciting experience. They don’t stick to a template, don’t hesitate to have bold dialogues, and never compromise on quality. The issue the film addresses is something that has been bothering me for a long time. So, I didn’t think twice before signing up.”

The film, which is produced by actor Suriya, also stars K Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Also read: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’

Ponmagal Vandhal becomes the first mainstream Tamil film to directly release on OTT platform, bypassing theatrical release. The decision was taken recently keeping in mind the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Following the decision to release Pon Magal Vandhal directly on Amazon Prime, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu expressed immense shock and disappointment.

However, the opposition from theatre owners didn’t stop the makers from revoking their decision to go ahead and release directly on OTT.

