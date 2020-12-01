e-paper
Kajal Aggarwal to team up with Deekay for upcoming multi-heroine Tamil horror flick

Kajal Aggarwal to team up with Deekay for upcoming multi-heroine Tamil horror flick

Kajal Aggarwal and Deekay, who had previously worked together in Kavalai Vendam, will come together for a multi-heroine Tamil horror flick.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:49 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Kajal Aggarwal and Deekay worked together in a film called Kavalai Vendam.
Kajal Aggarwal and Deekay worked together in a film called Kavalai Vendam.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who recently got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu, is all set to reunite with director Deekay for a yet-untitled multi-heroine Tamil horror flick. The project will star four heroines and Kajal will be playing one of the leads.

Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in Tamil romantic comedy, Kavalai Vendam. Director Deekay recently shared a picture of him with Kajal and her husband Gautam.

 

Reports have emerged that the picture was clicked in Chennai where Kajal had flown down for story narration.

A Times of India report has confirmed that Kajal met Deekay for story narration. “Deekay will be directing a horror movie, which will have four heroines playing the lead roles. It’s not an anthology, but the horror element in the story will be a jugalbandi of sorts — there will be horror that will bring audiences to the edge of their seat, horror that will scare the living daylights out of you, horror that will drive you crazy,” read the report.

Also read: ‘Shameless’: Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests, says ‘baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi’

The report further added that a test shoot was done to understand the look and feel of the film. Apparently, both Kajal and Deekay were happy with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Kajal has multiple projects in her kitty currently. She has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brindha Gopal.

