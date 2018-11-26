Kanaa trailer: This Aishwarya Rajesh sports drama is about a woman who dreams big. Watch video

Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production Kanaa, starring Aishwarya Rajesh was aptly launched by cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran on Sunday. In the film, Aishwarya plays an aspiring cricketer who wants to play for her country and make her father proud. Full of emotional moments, Kanaa shows us a woman driven by her dreams and a society trying to hem her in.

Her dream takes shape when she sees her father tearing up after watching India lose a match. She decides to make her father happy by becoming a player herself. Sathyaraj plays the father who backs his daughter in realising her dreams. She faces many hurdles, which includes hanging up her gloves and get married instead.

The hurdles begin at home with her mother who wants her married off and even beats her up with a broomstick for playing with men who could in the future become her suitors. She all but throws her daughter out, just to make sure that the society doesn’t point fingers at her for raising a girl who doesn’t fit into the society-approved mould.

Later, Aishwarya’s character also faces bias in the national team for not knowing Hindi. Sivakarthikeyan plays a cameo in the film and is seen as a man who encourages her to do more. The film marks Sivakarthikeyan’s entry in production and will also mark lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut as a director. The music for the project has been scored by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and the film has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:46 IST