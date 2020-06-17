Karthik Subbaraj confirms no digital release plans for Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram

regional-movies

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has confirmed that his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram, which features Dhanush in the lead, won’t be heading for a direct OTT release. He said they will wait for the theatres to reopen.

In a media interaction ahead of the release of his forthcoming production venture, Penguin, Karthik opened up on the release of Jagame Thanthiram. “As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” he said.

Jagame Thanthiram, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he has ever worked on in any film.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Game of Thrones and Braveheart actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

The motion poster revealed that the film will release on May 1. However, it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of films in his kitty. He has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan, and his first glimpse from the film was recently unveiled, in which he was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai in his kitty. Both these films will take off next year.

