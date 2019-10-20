e-paper
Keerthy Suresh might star opposite Ajith in Vaimai, Boney Kapoor’s new Tamil film

Actor Keerthy Suresh most likely to be paired up with Ajith Kumar in his upcoming Tamil action film, Vaimai, which was officially launched a few days ago.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:11 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be starring opposite Ajith Kumar in Vaimai.
Actor Keerthy Suresh is most likely to be paired up with Ajith Kumar in his upcoming Tamil action film, Vaimai, which was officially launched a few days ago. The project, which will be directed by H Vinoth, will mark the second production venture of Boney Kapoor in Tamil after Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Pink.

It is rumoured that Keerthy Suresh has been signed to play the leading lady. However, an official announcement is yet awaited from the makers. It is also rumoured that the film will feature actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah as the antagonist. In a recent media interaction, Suryah said he will concentrate on acting going forward after the grand reception for his latest film Monster.

 

Asked if he will stop playing negative roles, he said: “I don’t want to play a regular villain with no purpose. If I look at my roles in Mersal and Spyder, I played the antagonist with an ideology. Those are the kind of roles I’d like to play.”

Ajith was recently spotted in a new avatar, sporting black hair and moustache. He has shed his salt-and-pepper look for Thala 60, and pictures of his new look have been shared on social media.

While Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed to compose music, Nirav Shah will serve as cinematographer. The regular shoot will commence from December. Buoyed by the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, which went on to gross over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, Boney Kapoor has pinned high hopes on Vaimai, which he plans to dub and release Telugu as well.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which marked the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan, also starred Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project honoured Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was the late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produce a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 13:10 IST

