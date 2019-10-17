Ajith’s Thala 60 to be officially launched on Friday

regional-movies

Actor Ajith’s upcoming Tamil film, dubbed Thala 60, will be officially launched on Friday, according to reliable sources from the production. The film will be directed by H Vinoth, who had recently directed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

According to industry buzz, Thala 60 will have centred about racing and will be shot in exotic locations like South Africa, Budapest and Middle East.

It is rumoured that the film will feature actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah as the antagonist. In a recent media interaction, Suryah said he will concentrate on acting going forward after the grand reception for his latest film, Monster.

Asked if he will stop playing negative role, he said: “I don’t want to play a regular villain with no purpose. If I look at my roles in Mersal and Spyder, I played the antagonist with an ideology. That’s the kind of roles I’d like to play.”

Ajith was recently spotted in a new avatar, sporting black hair and mustache. He’s finally shed his salt-and-pepper look for Thala 60, and pictures of his new self have gone viral on social media.

The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew. However, rumours indicate that Yuvan Shankar Raja may be signed to compose music.

Buoyed by the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, which went on to gross over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, Boney Kapoor has pinned high hopes on Thala 60, which he plans to dub and release it Telugu as well.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which marked the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role, also starred Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The project was materialized to honour Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

