KBC 11: Can you answer the Rs 7 cr question that trumped Gautam Kumar Jha?

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:24 IST

Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha has become the third contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 this year. He chose to quit the game when faced with the Rs 7 crore question on Wednesday’s episode.

He managed to answer the Rs 1 crore question: “Aboard which made-in-India ship did Francis Scott Key write the poem ‘Defence of Fort M’Henry’ that became the US national anthem?” Gautam picked up the right answer: ‘HMS Minden’. Answering Amitabh how he knew the right answer, Gautam said: “I always read about general knowledge and I believe that if you read more than your syllabus during college or school days, you will retain a lot, which will help you at times like this.”

The final question that made him quit the game was – What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatama Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg? The options were – Truth Seekers, Non–Violents, Passive Resisters, Non co-operators.

Gautam declared his decision to quit the game as he was confused about the answer. Asked to take a guess after quitting, Gautam said Truth Seeker, which was the wrong answer. The right answer was Passive Resisters.

Hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, Gautam is a senior section engineer with the Indian Railways.Currently posted in Adra, West Bengal, Gautam completed his M Tech from ISM Dhanbad and has worked as a bank manager with Canara Bank before he got the railways job.

KBC got two crorepatis before Gautam this year-- Maharashtra’s Babita Taide and Bihar’s Sanoj Raj. An IAS aspirant, Sanoj quit after winning Rs 1 crore as he wasn’t sure of the answer to Rs 7 crore question. Though, the guess he later took turned out to be right. Babita Taide, a mid-day meal cook, also took Rs 1 crore home.

OMG! I heard that living legend #AmitabhBachchan just read out a question & said my name in the process. Dying a little bit with joy! #Today #AmitabhBachchanSaidMyName #KaunBanegaCrorepati Big thanks 2 the writers of the show & congrats to the participant😻 @SonyTV send me a clip pic.twitter.com/Tzk13zizSX — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar was excited to see that Amitabh pronounced her name as it was part of a question during the game. “OMG! I heard that living legend #AmitabhBachchan just read out a question & said my name in the process. Dying a little bit with joy! #Today #AmitabhBachchanSaidMyName #KaunBanegaCrorepati Big thanks 2 the writers of the show & congrats to the participant @SonyTV send me a clip,” she wrote as she shared the clip later.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:22 IST