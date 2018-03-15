Keerthy Suresh nails Savitri look from Mahanati. See pic inside

A new still featuring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan as the well known pair Savitri and Gemini Ganesan from upcoming biopic Mahanati has been doing the rounds on social media since last evening. Looking incredibly real as Savitri, Keerthy’s look from the picture has become the cynosure of all eyes, putting to rest all the doubts if the actor can look like the legendary actor. While some reports claim it’s a fan made poster, others have said it’s a leaked picture from the sets.

Mahanati also stars Samantha Akkineni in a crucial role and it’s through her eyes the story of Savitri will unfold. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, who was married to Savitri. Speaking about casting Dulquer as Gemini Ganesan, director Nag Ashwin had said, “Dulquer’s character of Gemini Ganesan will not merely be on how the legend will be perceived today based on his work and his image. The character goes beyond the physical resemblance, in understanding the veteran on a more emotional level.” Mahanati, according to reliable sources, will be magnum opus period film set in the golden era. With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we’ve explored in Indian cinema.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has been simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers are contemplating getting the movie dubbed in Malayalam as well. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Originally slated to release in March, the film is expected to be postponed to summer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more