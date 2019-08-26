Keerthy Suresh’s next film titled Miss India, see title teaser

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:09 IST

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who recently won a National Award for her performance in the critically-acclaimed biopic Mahanati, will be next seen in a Telugu film titled Miss India, its makers revealed on Monday. The title was unveiled via a special video which also gave a glimpse of Keerthy’s character from the film.

It is rumoured that it is for this project Keerthy shed over 15 kilos and it’s quite evident in the teaser which features her in an extremely thin avatar.

Watch the teaser of Miss India here:

The makers haven’t revealed anything yet about Keerthy’s character in the film. However, there are reports that indicate that the she might be seen playing a model.

Directed by Narendra Nath, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles.

Keerthy will soon commence shooting for her Hindi debut film Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn soon. To be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic will also chronicle our national football team’s glory from 1950 to 1963. While Ajay will essay Syed’s role, Keerthy will play his wife in the film.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Keerthy is also said to have been roped in for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which will also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi among others.

Buoyed by the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Lyca Productions has agreed to come on board to fund Ratnam’s dream project. If everything goes as planned, the project might kick off from this year-end or early next year. Telugu veteran actor Mohan Babu is said to have been roped in for a crucial role in the film, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

Keerthy also has a yet-untitled Telugu sports romedy with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor in the offing. The film also star Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role.

