KGF star Yash was in tears seeing his daughter cry after getting her ears pierced, wife shares post

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Kannada actor Yash, who hit the limelight with his film KGF Chapter 1, is a hit with his fans online too, thanks to posts about his personal life on Instagram. His wife on Tuesday shared a picture with their daughter Ayra and wrote about how Yash was in tears upon seeing her crying when her ears were being pierced.

Sharing the post, Radhika wrote: “We got Ayra’s ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star’s eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are. Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!!”

KGF Chapter 1 told the story of Rocky (Raja Krishnappa Bairya) who goes to Mumbai (Bombay then), seeking power and wealth, as desired by his dying mother. Soon, he is contracted to kill the oppressive heir-in-waiting at Kolar gold mines. The film was distributed by Excel Entertainment for the Hindi audience. The film’s sequel, KGF Chapter 2, is currently in the making. The film, this time, will star Sanjay Dutt as Yash’s arch enemy. The character’s first look was unveiled on his birthday, July 29. The poster gave a glimpse of Sanjay as Adheera. His fiery eyes stole the attention. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to be the king of a gold mine.

In an interview with IANS, Yash had mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 will be bigger and better than the first one. He has said, “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 14:46 IST