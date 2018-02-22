Krish’s next project titled Aham Brahmasmi, hero yet to be finalised

National award-winning filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, who is currently helming Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, will soon direct his next Telugu project. On Wednesday, it was officially announced that his next directorial has been titled Aham Brahmasmi and it’ll be produced by his father and his brother-in-law Rajeev Reddy. Rumours made the rounds that Allu Arjun, after Vedam, reunites with Krish for this project, slated to go on the floors from August. However, producer Rajeev Reddy denied the news.

“We’ve so far only registered the title Aham Brahmasmi. Nothing else has been locked yet. Reports about Allu Arjun being signed are totally baseless,” Rajeev told Hindustan Times. Inside sources have confirmed that Arjun is one of the heroes in talks to bag this project, which will be a high-octane action entertainer.

Meanwhile, Krish will be co-producing a space film with actor Varun Tej in Ghazi director Sankalp Reddy’s direction. The untitled project is slated to go on the floors from April and it’ll feature Varun in the role of an astronaut. Varun and Sankalp will head to Kazakhstan in March for a month-long training in zero gravity conditions. The film will be predominantly shot in Georgia where special sets and rigs will be erected.

