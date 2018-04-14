Mahanati teaser: Keerthy, Dulquer, Samantha’s biopic celebrates Savitri

The makers of Mahanati released a teaser for the film on Saturday. The clip features Samatha Akkineni beginning to narrate the tale about a great actress. She is heard saying, “Anaganaga Oka Mahanati (Once upon a time, a great actress...” in the background.

Meanwhile, we see actor Savitri in her heyday. We see her bright smile, when she shoots for a film, or when she sings to her baby with her husband Gemini Ganesan (Dulquer Salmaan) next to her. However, we only get a few seconds to see Keerthy Suresh play Savitri. The teaser itself is a rush of the best moments of Savitri’s life. The black and white portion of the film looks great and we cannot wait to see how Savitri’s life takes form on the silver screen.

The look of the film seems to be authentic enough in the teaser. Another interesting thing is that Madhuravani stammers before she begins her narration. She is seen looking at the timeline board of Savitri’s life, but the teaser itself is about the best female actor of the golden era.

Speaking about the teaser, director Nag Ashwin said in a statement, “It is a gratifying moment, as we begin to unveil the film. The film’s teaser will bring to light the character, and reveal a fascinating peek into Savitri and all her glory.”

Mahanati, titled Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil, is a bilingual biopic of late actor Savitri, who worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries for over three decades. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and also stars Shalini Pandey, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj and others in important roles.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

