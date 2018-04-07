Mahesh Babu is all praise for Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam is having a dream run at the box-office with over Rs 130 crore earnings and still counting. Apart from impressing audiences and critics alike, the film has won over personalities from the film fraternity. After Jr NTR, it’s the turn of superstar Mahesh Babu to heap praise on the film directed by Sukumar.

Having recently returned from Spain after shooting a song for Bharat Ane Nenu, the first thing Mahesh did upon landing in Hyderabad was to watch Rangasthalam. “Rangasthalam. Raw, rustic and intense. Sukumar, you are truly a master of the art. Devi Sri Prasad, you are a Rockstar for all the right reasons. Rathnavelu, as always brilliant,” he tweeted.

Mahesh said, “Mythri Movie Makers excelled as producers once more. He even said that this is the career-best performances of Ram Charan and Samantha. Congratulations to the whole team. Thoroughly enjoyed it.”

In an earlier tweet, Jr. NTR said that no other actor could have done this role better than Ram Charan. “Just saw Rangasthalam. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too. No one could have done it better. Respect.”

Rangasthalam, a revenge drama set in the 1980s, features Ram Charan in the role of a small-time village mechanic with a hearing impairment. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

