e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Mahesh Babu sings I Will Never Leave You for daughter Sitara. Watch cute video

Mahesh Babu sings I Will Never Leave You for daughter Sitara. Watch cute video

Mahesh Babu can be seen crooning a sweet song for daughter Sitara while the father-daughter duo play with a teddy bear in this cute video.

regional-movies Updated: May 16, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu is staying with his kids and wife during the lockdown.
Mahesh Babu is staying with his kids and wife during the lockdown.
         

Actor Mahesh Babu is clearly making the best of his time at home with family during the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. Days after fans got to see love-filled pictures on his Instagram page, his daughter’s page is now treating the to some more personal moments from the Telugu star’s life.

Mahesh can be seen holding a cute teddy bear in his hand as he sings I Will Never Leave You for daughter Sitara who laughs all along and plays with her father and the teddy in the small video. Sitara’s Instagram account shared the video and captioned it as, “Nana sings for me #funtimes @urstrulymahesh.” The account is handled by her mother and actor Namrata Shirodkar.  

Last week, Mahesh Bbau had shared pictures of his son Gautam with their dogs. “ My big boy turns 9 Awesome time!! #pawsomepart.” he captioned the post.

 

 

Mahesh also posted some cute photographs with his daughter and was seen playfully blocking his daughter on the staircase. “Building memories one step at a time... #StayHomeStaySafe #QuarantineHome #lockdown @sitaraghattamaneni,” he captioned the image, which currently has 472K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor can’t get enough of husband Anand Ahuja’s clean-shaven look, gets a kiss from him: ‘So cute’

Earlier this month, he shared on social media that he was grateful to all health workers who are working “selflessly and tirelessly” to keep people safe during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which proved to be a box-office blockbuster. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti. Prakash Raj played the antagonist. The Telugu star is likely to have a guest role in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In