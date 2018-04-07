Mammootty’s look in YS Rajasekhara Reddy biopic, Yatra out. See pic

Yatra, the biopic of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was announced late in March. Mammootty will play YSR in the film.On Saturday, the filmmakers revealed the first look of the star on social media, which has left fans excited to see more. They have also announced that the film will start rolling from April 9. The title logo has got special attention.

The tagline on the poster reads, “He wanted to leave a footprint in history, instead, he left one in the hearts of the people.”

Director Mahi V Raghav will be helming the project and reportedly got Mammootty to sign on after delivering a narration of the script. Mammootty and Mahi also shared the poster on their social media pages.

Bankrolled by 70 mm Entertainment, the film has caught the attention of followers of YSR by focusing on the pada yatra the former CM held, which led to his victory in the Assembly elections in 2009. His term was cut short when YSR died in a plane crash in 2009.

