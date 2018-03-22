Mammootty will dub in own voice for comeback Telugu film called Yatra

Last seen playing a full-length role in a Telugu film over two decades ago, Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to return to the industry with upcoming film Yatra, a biopic on the rise of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Director Mahi Raghav, whose Telugu comedy Anand Brahma was one of the low-budget hits of last year, will helm this project and he’s thrilled to team up with the 66-year-old actor.

With the project slated to go on the floors from June, Raghav has confirmed that Mammootty will dub in his own voice for the film in Telugu as well as Tamil. “We’re planning to make the film as a bilingual. Even though the story will be about Telugu leader YSR, I believe his story is quite universal, making it accessible for everybody,” he told Hindustan Times.

To be produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, the makers on Wednesday announced Malayalam superstar Mammootty will play the titular role in this prestigious project. Reacting to rumours that the project may also stars Suriya and Nayanthara in key roles, Raghav said: “Honestly, we haven’t approached any other actor yet as we were waiting for the final go ahead from Mammootty sir. Now that we have his go ahead and his dates, we will start the casting actors but it’s going to be challenging. Not too many actors are going to be keen to be part of this project as it’s a political film. Nevertheless, I’m trying to rope in actors from Tamil industry.”

As of now, four films - Mahanati, biopic on NTR, biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the Pullela Gopichand biopic -- are in the offing. Mahanati, the film based on the life of legendary southern actor Savitri, is confirmed to hit the screens on May 9 this year. It’ll be interesting to see how audiences will react to two biopics on the most fascinating politicians in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

