Mani Ratnam scouting for locations in Thailand for Ponniyin Selvan, see pic

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:36 IST

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with stunt director Sham Kaushal has been spotted in Thailand scouting locations for his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selva, which will go on the floors next month. A picture from their trip has surfaced on social media and it immediately went viral. A major portion of the film will be shot in Thailand.

Ponniyin Selvan, which has been in production for close to two years, will finally go on the floors in December. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others. Most of the actors have already started prepping for the project. For instance, actor Parthiban is growing his beard while Vikram is growing his hair for this project.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Deepika-Ranveer, Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda captured in a rare frame together. See pic

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, is likely to be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to trusted sources. In the film, she is expected to be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (a role played by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), and her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi. Reportedly, Aishwarya is pumped up about playing dual roles and immediately jumped at the opportunity when she was offered.

The pre-production work on the project has been going on for over six months now. The makers are in the process of erecting huge sets to shoot crucial portions of the film. Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. It has been filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s long-time desire to adapt Ponniyin Selvan as a film.

He had planned to make the film nearly a decade ago with actors Vijay and Mahesh Babu. The project almost went on the floors but was eventually shelved for reasons unknown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more