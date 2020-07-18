e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Marathi actor Usha Jadhav shooting for Alejandro Cortés’s film in Spain, shares pic from sets

Marathi actor Usha Jadhav shooting for Alejandro Cortés’s film in Spain, shares pic from sets

Usha Jadhav is shooting for her next film in Spain helmed by Alejandro Cortes - Nueva Normalidad.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Usha Jadhav on sets in Spain.
Usha Jadhav on sets in Spain.
         

Marathi actor Usha Jadhav has bagged a project with Alejandro Cortes and is now shooting in Spain for the film. She has shared pictures from the sets

Usha shared a picture of herself, wearing mask and wrote in Instagram, “Por fin... @alexcortescalahorra #filmshooting #trabajo #rodaje #vida #amor #peliculas #movies #passion #actorslife #director #cinespañol #ushajadhav #alejandrocortes #pandemic #socialdistancing #coronavirus #covid19 #mask #mascarillas.”

 

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Usha as saying, “I flew here at the beginning of this month. It’s one of my favourite countries and I admire the director, Alejandro Cortés. It’s an amazing feeling to be back on sets. Alex is a friend, so also my co-actors Laura Gomez, Ruben Martinez and Salome Jimenez. It’s great working with people you love.” She also talked about the safety measures being taken on sets. “Masks are compulsory, and we can’t hug or touch each other. It’s difficult and strange. Even our costumes are sprayed and so also the camera lenses after every shot. It’s a limited crew and though following these rules means it takes us a while to complete the shoot, we are happy to do it. We are taking all precautions and have signed a Labour Risk Prevention Plan and also have health insurance. That makes us somewhat secure.”

Also read: Gauri Shinde shares challenges of shooting from home: ‘You can’t tell your actors how to emote over phone’

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan’s film on the real life story of Prabhavati Amma is India’s official entry to the online market of Cannes Film Festival 2020. Titled Mai Ghat : Crime No 103/2005, the film features Usha in lead role. The film has already got Usha an award - she bagged the Best Actor (Female) at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for her performance.

Usha has been honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for the Marathi film Dhag in 2012.

