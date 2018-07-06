Marathi cinema is bolder than Hindi films, says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who has turned presenter for Chumbak, believes Marathi cinema is way ahead of Bollywood when it comes exploring complex stories. “The content of Marathi cinema is no doubt better than Hindi cinema. Also, they (Marathi cinema) are much bolder. I have seen Balak Palak and I have enjoyed watching it. It is a bold film, they (Marathi cinema) create (good) content and that too bold,” Akshay told reporters here at the trailer launch of Chumbak.

The film, directed by Sandeep Modi, stars Swanand Kirkire and teen actors Sangram Desai and Sahil Jadhav. “This film has travelled to several film festivals and got lot of acclaim. That has not happened with my films. My films have not gone to festivals and I felt I should give my name to this film as the content is really good. I have been acting for 28 years but I haven’t seen such a beautiful and real performance like that of Swanand Kirkire.”

Swanand, known for crooning hits such as Monta Re and Bawara Mann, plays a man who is conned by two Mumbai teens dreaming to set up a juice shop. “It is big as there is validation and people think it is good cinema. It is great for Marathi cinema,” Swanand said.

Akshay, on his part, believes the market for regional cinema is growing. “Sairat has done great business. Even Ritesh Deshmukh’s last Marathi film did well. I am not looking for business in this film (Chumbak).”

The actor said he is keen to be a part of meaningful films. “I could have done Rowdy Rathore and earned three times the money, I earned for Padman. The idea is not about earning but I thought of talking about women’s problem. I can earn money by doing other kind of films but I want to do these kind of films.”

