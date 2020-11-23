e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Mohanlal begins shooting for Malayalam film Aaraattu, see pics from set

Mohanlal begins shooting for Malayalam film Aaraattu, see pics from set

Actor Mohanlal has begun shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu directed by B Unnikrishnan. He took to Twitter to share pictures from the set. See them here.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:12 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Mohanlal on the sets of Malayalam film Aaraattu.
Mohanlal on the sets of Malayalam film Aaraattu.
         

Actor Mohanlal on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he has joined the shoot of his latest Malayalam film, Aaraattu, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. This project marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, Aaraattu has a story by Udayakrishna, who had worked with Mohanlal in his runaway blockbuster, Pulimurugan. “Joined the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu. Directed by @Unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna,” Mohanlal wrote.

 

The rest of the cast and crew is yet unknown. Mohanlal, as per reliable sources, will complete this project in a single schedule without any major breaks. Having recently completed shooting for Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has now shifted all focus on Aaraattu.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The duo recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The project, which also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced.

However, Jeethu recently revealed he is going to put Ram on hold and finish working on another project in the interim. The new project turned out to be Drishyam 2, which will release next year.

Drishyam, the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will also star Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in the first part.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain take over Instagram with new dance video in ‘night dresses’. Watch

In a recent interview to Cinema Express, Jeethu Joseph revealed he made two changes to the script after revisiting it recently. He had opened up about the project while addressing students at a college.

“After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later, I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” said Jeethu, adding, “I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Next Covid-19 peak in Mumbai will impact both slums and high-rises: BMC
Next Covid-19 peak in Mumbai will impact both slums and high-rises: BMC
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
‘He’ll not be easy to play’, Gavaskar picks big Indian threat for Aussies
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
HAL kicks off crucial testing of jet trainer that may have missed IAF bus
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In