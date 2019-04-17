Mutyala Muggu actor Bhargavi, aspiring actor Anusha Reddy killed in car accident

Telugu TV actors Anusha Reddy and Bhargavi died in a road accident in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Wednesday. According to a report in Times of India, the actors were returning home after a shoot along with two others when their car hit a tree, killing them on the spot.

The police said the car driver Vakri tried to avert collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction and hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda during the early hours of Wednesday.

Anushka and Bhargavi were among the four people travelling from Vikarabad to Hyderabad on Tuesday night after wrapping up the shoot of their upcoming TV show. As per the report, the accident took place near the Appareddy bus stop in Chevella when the car driver saw a lorry coming from the opposite direction and ended up hitting a tree to avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle.

The injured, named Chakri and Vinay, have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Bhargavi (20) was a resident of Nirmal and was played the female antagonist named Nandhika in popular TV show Mutyala Muggu. Anusha (21) was an aspiring actor from Jayashankar Bhupalapally in Telangana.

