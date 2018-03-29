My parents are my biggest critics: Tejashri Pradhan  

Actor Tejashri Pradhan seems to be on a high right now. She forayed into hosting a television show, her Marathi movie, Asehi Ekda Vhave is all set to release soon, and she will also be starring in the Hindi film, Babloo Bachelor, opposite Sharman Joshi.

When asked if things are going according to plan, Tejashri says, “This profession is very unpredictable. Yes, you can wish, hope and be positive, but you cannot rely on things panning out as planned. So, all I can do is wait and continue working.”

The actor is believed to be a thorough professional and fun person to work with, but Tejashri says she is a completely different person when she’s off the sets. “I love acting and enjoy myself on the sets. I believe that as an actor, it is my duty to spread positivity on the sets and be happy — I love doing that. I am very loyal to my work too. And, if you ask me to work for 15 hours a day, I will do it without complaining,” she says.

But, on the other hand, the actor says she prefers spending the rest of her time at home with her family. “Honestly, I avoid socialising or partying, because after work, I feel my time is for my family, because they do not complain or demand. So, it is fair that I spend time with them too.”

She adds that her parents are her constant strength and support. “My parents are my biggest critics. My mom, especially, tells me, ‘people recognise you as an intelligent actor, so it is your responsibility to maintain it’. She tells me that if I was an average actor, then she wouldn’t have bothered,” Tejashri says, smiling.