Naga Chaitanya hilariously trolls Samantha Akkineni on her show, she asks him if he has flirted with multiple girls at the same time

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:21 IST

Samantha Akkineni, who turned talk show host with Sam Jam, invited her husband Naga Chaitanya as the guest in the finale episode of the first season. The episode will stream on OTT platform Aha on Friday.

In a snippet shared online, Samantha welcomed Chaitanya on the show, but he teased her for calling him last. He was at his candid best, teasing her and replying to one of her questions in Telugu, “Would you take any advice from me? Because whatever advice I give you at home, you never take it.”

Samantha asked Chaitanya if he has ever flirted with multiple girls at the same time, as he blushed. While his answer was not shown, the audience could be seen hooting loudly. She also asked him to give her points on her cooking. He hilariously trolled her by asking if he heard the question correctly. She also asked him to give her points on managing the house.

The video ended with Chaitanya telling Samantha that she cannot rag him because he knows everything about her.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who first met each other on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009, got married in a dreamy destination wedding in Goa in October 2017. They got married in dual ceremonies - one according to Hindu rituals and the other was a white wedding.

Samantha and Chaitanya rang in the New Year in Goa with their friends. She shared a picture of herself kissing him on the cheek and wished fans a happy new year. “Happy 2021.. Wishing you peace , happiness and love beyond measure . From mine to yours @chayakkineni,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man.

