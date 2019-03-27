Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh launch their first film together, Manmadhudu 2. See pics

Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh have joined hands for upcoming Telugu romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2, which had its official launch ceremony in Hyderabad.

To be directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, the film is believed to be a sequel to Nagarjuna’s super hit flick Manmadhudu. Rakul and Nagarjuna are pairing for the first time on screen in the film.

The launch ceremony was attended by Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni and son Naga Chaitanya, who switched on the camera for the first shot.

A thrilled Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, “New beginnings. Send your wishes and blessings our way. All fun. All heart.”

New beginnings. Send your wishes and blessings our way:) All fun. All heart:) ❤️#Manmadhudu2 pic.twitter.com/Vol9Dn8fTU — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) March 25, 2019

Samantha Akkineni also wished him good luck on Twitter and the director replied back, “Thank you Sammo.”

Rakul also shared a picture from the launch and captioned it, “New beginnings. super fun role #manmadhudu2 launch.”

This is Rahul’s second directorial project. He made his debut as a director last year with Telugu romantic drama Chi La Sow, which was bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios.

Last seen in Telugu multi-starrer Devadas alongside Nani, Nagarjuna will sport a different look in Manmadhudu 2 and the project is expected to start rolling from April or May.

Nagarjuna recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial project. He was roped in to play a very pivotal role. But the project is rumoured to have been shelved and Nagarjuna will use the dates he had set aside for this project for Manmadhudu 2.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:35 IST