Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:05 IST

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming Telugu film Wild Dog will skip theatres and release directly on streaming platform Netflix. The film, which has been directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, will see Nagarjuna play an NIA officer.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Wild Dog has been picked by Netflix India and will release on Republic Day, January 26. A report on Let’s OTT revealed that Netflix has acquired the release rights of Wild Dog.

The makers of the film recently completed the final schedule in the Himalayas. An excited Nagarjuna had posted on his Twitter page: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).”

Thanks to the Himalayan schedule of this project, Nagarjuna couldn’t be part of Bigg Boss Telugu for two weeks. His daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni filled in for him as special host.

The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers last December. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet. “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna had tweeted. The first look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”

Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of Manmadhudu 2, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences alike.

