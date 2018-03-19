Nani, Akkineni Nagarjuna begin shooting for Sriram Aditya’s Telugu film

Actors Nani and Akkineni Nagarjuna have joined hands for the first time for a yet-to-be-titled Telugu project that will be directed by Sriram Aditya. The film went on the floors in Hyderabad on Sunday, marking the occasion of Ugadi.

Talking about the film, director Sriram said, “I’ve grown up watching Nagarjuna sir’s films and to get to work with him today is so exciting. I’m sure not many directors get this opportunity so early on in their career. In case of Nani, I’ve always wanted to work with him and I’m sure the experience is going to be absolutely fun.”

He added that the film can’t be segmented into one particular genre. “Just like my previous films, I can’t categorise this film into one genre. It’ll be a multi-genre film with beautiful emotions and great visuals. The on screen relationship between Nani and Nagarjuna will be the film’s major highlight.”

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Sriram’s last film Shamanthakamani was also a multi-starrer. Asked about his sudden love for multi-starrers, he said he goes by what the script demands. If there’s no scope for two popular stars in a script, he wouldn’t even make a film with them in the first place.

Nani will next be seen in Krishnarjuna Yuddham, in which he plays dual roles. Nagarjuna, on the other hand, is busy with Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer, in which he plays a ruthless cop with no rules. The project marks his reunion with Varma after two decades.

