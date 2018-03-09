Nayanthara’s Aramm to be released in Telugu as Karthavyam

Nayanthara’s Aramm, which gave audiences a very realistic view of our flawed system through the eyes of a 4-year-old and during the course of a day in the life of a district collector, has been dubbed in Telugu as Karthavyam, and it’s slated for release on March 16. Named after the title of Vijayashanti’s yesteryear Telugu blockbuster, Karthavyam is being released in Telugu by Sharath Marar, known for bankrolling films such as Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu.

Directed by Gopi Nainar, the film features Nayanthara in the fierce collector who has to deal with a life and death situation in a village. Talking about her role, Gopi had told Hindustan Times. “I believe we’ve successfully broken her usual image and I’m sure audiences will like her in this new avatar. When I pitched the story and explained that she plays a collector, she visualized how she has to look in the film. I was really impressed with her level of involvement.” Did that involvement at any point become interference, considering she’s a star and can easily call the shots? “Never. Once she commits to a project, she totally surrenders herself to the director and the script. She will deliver what is needed and I can proudly say in the case of Aramm, she pushed herself to the edge.”

The film’s producer K. Rajesh has confirmed a sequel is in the offing. “Plan is definitely on to make a sequel. Aramm 2 will be even more powerful and hard-hitting. Nayanthara will reprise her own role,” Rajesh said, confirming that the project might go on the floors in 2019.

