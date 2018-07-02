Nayanthara to team up with Kamal Haasan for Indian 2?

Nayanthara, fondly called lady superstar by her fans, might be the leading lady opposite Kamal Haasan in his upcoming film, Indian 2. The film will be directed by Shankar. According to industry grapevine, it looks like the actor has already given her consent to be a part of the film, and only an official announcement of the same is awaited.

With this project, Nayanthara would be one of the few actors of her generation to have shared the screen with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. She worked with Rajinikanth in the beginning of her career; their film together was the blockbuster Chandramukhi.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming project with Shankar is slated to be his last as he bids goodbye to acting for a career in politics. This has led to a lot of excitement surrounding the project, which is expected to begin in 2019.

Nayanthara is currently awaiting release of two interesting films - Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal -- and she plays the lead role in both the films. She is also working in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is a biopic of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy. The actor will be sharing the space with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan in this project.

