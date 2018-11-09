Next Enti first look: Sundeep Kishan and Tamannaah’s film looks quirky. See photos

The first look of Tamannaah and Sundeep Kishan’s film Next Enti gives a peek into the characters played by the actors. The first look was released on social media by Rana Daggubati. The quirky posters have Tamannaah acting all cute, while Sundeep as the man who puts up with every crazy idea that Tamannaah’s character would come up with. The film is directed by Kunal Kohli who has worked in Bollywood in films such as Fanaa and Hum Tum.

Rana Daggubati wrote alongside the first look posters and said, “Happy to be launching the first look of #NextEnti All the best @tamannaahspeaks @sundeepkishan @pnavdeep26 @kunalkohli.#NextEntiFirstLook.”

Director Kunal tweeted to thank Rana and said, “Yes Rana, thank you for sharing this. Here’s the poster of #NextEnti for all of you.”

Sundeep had tweeted a day earlier about his project and said, “Glad to announce that #NextEnti is the title of my “Next” with the gorgeous @tamannaahspeaks :) Directed by ace Bollywood Director @kunalkohli (Hum TuM ,Faana) & produced by @PuriAkshai & RainaJoshi @pnavdeep26 @larissabonesi @poonamkaurlal :) 1st look Poster tomorrow.”

Next Enti was shot extensively in London followed by Hyderabad and stars Navdeep and Poonam Kaur in pivotal roles. The music for the movie is composed by Leon James and it is produced by Raina Joshi and Puri Akshai. The filmmakers are planning to release the film in December 2018.

Sundeep also has a project with Mohan Govind in the pipeline while Tamannaah will be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen titled That is Mahalakshmi. She will also play a pivotal role in upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 16:12 IST