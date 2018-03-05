NGK first look: Suriya is styled like Che Guevara in Selvaraghavan directorial . See photo

Suriya’s next project with filmmaker Selvaraghavan has been officially titled NGK, its makers announced on Monday with a compelling poster. In January 2018, the project was launched with a pooja and the principal shooting began in February. The film marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan.. It has also been announced that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for the movie, slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

While the genre of the film is unknown, going by the first look poster which features Suriya in a graffiti art form, resembling the widely popular revolutionist and leader Che Guevara. Is it possible that Suriya is playing a political leader in the film? On a few occasions last year, Selvaraghavan hinted that the film will require extensive research work. Some reports hint that this could be a political drama. However, the makers are yet to comment on the genre of the film.

There were also rumours that the Kadhal Kondein filmmaker may have revived and made slight changes to Kaan, his shelved project with Simbu, to suit Suriya’s image in this project. Even though the makers are yet to confirm these reports, sources close to the production house have rubbished the rumours. Kaan was launched in 2017 and it was even shot briefly. Simbu was rumoured to be playing a spy in the film, which also featured Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.

Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh have been signed as the leading ladies for NGK. Being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu. Suriya will wrap up this project as quickly as possible and will soon commence work on his next project with cinematographer-filmmaker KV Anand.

Follow @htshowbiz for more