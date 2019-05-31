NGK movie review: This Suriya starrer is an uneven political thriller

Film: NGK

Director: Selvaraghavan

Cast: Suriya, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ponvannan

Rating: 2/5

The highly-anticipated Suriya starrer NGK has finally released but the Selvaraghavan-directed political thriller doesn’t live up to the hype. It manages to shine but only in parts, courtesy a terrific Suriya who singlehandedly shoulders this uneven film. The biggest downside of NGK is that it is neither a Selvaraghavan film nor a Suriya film; it gets stuck in between trying to find a common ground.

Also read | Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Ajay Devgn consoles daughter Nysa, Kareena Kapoor, Salman and Amitabh Bachchan pay respects

Suriya plays Nandha Gopala Kumaran, who leaves a plush multinational job to take up organic farming. He finds happiness in working in a field than breaking his back sitting in front of a computer for hours. One day, Kumaran tries to resolve a problem in his locality and when he fails in his attempt, he’s advised to take the help of local MLA. Kumaran realises the power of politics through this meeting and he gets drawn to it.

As Kumaran dabbles in politics, he comes to learn it’s no child’s play and that it takes special skills to succeed and rise up the ranks. He quickly adapts and prepares himself to the dirty world of politics. The rest of the story is about how Kumaran finds his place in politics and rises against all odds.

NGK focuses on grassroot politics as it shows Kumaran’s rise from a common man to a conniving politician with no morals. As someone who joins politics to serve his people, Kumaran gets lost along the way unable to make sense of things around him. Coming from Selvaraghavan, known for making dark and edgy films, NGK could’ve been darker but it falls short and never works on the whole. As a political thriller, the film lacks cohesiveness and it’s evident in the writing.

Irrespective of its flaws, Suriya holds the film together to a large extent but even he can’t save it from being boring at times. Some scenes stick out like a sore thumb, especially, the romance portion featuring Rakul Preet Singh, whose role is poorly etched. Sai Pallavi plays Suriya’s wife and she has decent screen presence but does go overboard at times. The rest of the cast has little to offer in terms of performance.

Selvaraghavan, who is back with a film after six years, struggles to make a strong comeback. He doesn’t do full justice to Suriya’s capabilities and as a filmmaker suffers from his own overindulgence. One of the biggest letdowns is the inconsistent writing and despite a decent first half, the film never takes off post interval.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 11:55 IST