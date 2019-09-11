Nishabdam poster: Anushka Shetty turns into a mute artist for murder mystery opposite R Madhavan

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:20 IST

The first look poster of Anushka Shetty’s character from upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam was unveiled on Wednesday. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses through her art.

In the poster, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her. The poster was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

In the film, Anjali will be seen playing a cop for the first time in her career. Talking about the experience of playing a US-based cop, Anjali said that the role required her to put in a lot of effort.

“Unlike the cop roles we play in Indian films, this role required me take special classes to understand how cops behave and work in the US. From their body language to the way they speak and hold their guns, it was all a very new experience and I really enjoyed prepping for this character,” she was quoted by The News Minute.

Anjali also revealed that the makers plan to release the film in English as well as it features around 60 percent of international actors. The film has been titled Silence in English.

Originally being shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release the film in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. If everything goes as planned, the film might hit the screens this December.

Anushka is believed to have shed a lot of weight for this project. Meanwhile, she may reunite with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2, a sequel to his hit 2010 romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 12:17 IST