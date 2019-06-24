Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh team up for Rang De, see title poster

Actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh have joined hands for the first time for upcoming Telugu romantic drama Rang De. According to a title poster released to mark the announcement of the project, Venky Atluri will direct the film under the banner of Sithara Entertainment.

Last seen on screen in 2018 Telugu drama Srinivasa Kalyanam, Nithiin has now announced three projects in a span of couple of weeks. Currently shooting for Venky Kudumula’s Bheeshma, he also has a yet-untitled project with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti.

While Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in Bheeshma, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier play the female leads in Yeleti’s film. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is currently shooting for her upcoming yet-untitled film across various locations in Europe.

It is believed that Keerthy will start shooting for her Bollywood project from July. To be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic will also chronicle our national football team’s journey from 1950 to 1963. While Ajay will essay Syed’s role, Keerthy will play his wife in the film.

Keerthy also has a Telugu sports comedy with director Nagesh Kukunoor in her kitty. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music. Rang De is expected to go on the floors soon.

