Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni has a dream run at box office, collects Rs 34 crore

Actor Nivin Pauly’s recent release, Kayamkulam Kochunni may have received mixed reviews from critics, but the audiences love the film and have been arriving in droves to the theatres. The film has achieved a great feat in four days with a worldwide collection of Rs 34 crore. The film was reportedly made on the budget of Rs 45 crore, making it one of the rare big-budget movies in the Malayalam film industry.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Kayamkulam Kochunni’s performance in the US and wrote, “Despite an extremely limited release, #Malayalam film KayamkulamKochunni goes from strength to strength in USA...” The film has collected a total of $57,513 in four days.

The film created a record on day 1 by collecting Rs 5.3 crores and became the biggest Malayalam opener ever. The film crossed the Rs 25 crore mark in three days of release.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is about a highway robber who steals from the rich to help the poor. Actor Mohanlal plays a cameo in the film, of Ithikkara Pakki, the person who trains Kochunni in ‘the art of stealing’. The film also stars Priya Anand as the female lead and Sunny Wayne, MS Bhaskar, Priyanka Thimmesh play supporting roles in the film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 19:33 IST