Oh Baby trailer: Samantha Akkineni starrer looks promising. Watch it here

The trailer of Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, the Telugu remake of South Korean hit comedy Miss Granny, released on Thursday. It promises to offer unlimited fun.

The trailer opens with Rajendra Prasad introducing viewers to Samantha’s character called Baby and how she became younger by around 50 years after getting herself photographed in a mysterious studio. The rest of the trailer is about Baby’s charades and how she goes on to live her life with her new identity.

With most of the trailer hinting at a wholesome entertainer, Samantha has pinned high hopes on this project. This year, she has already delivered two blockbusters — Super Deluxe and Majili. While the 70-year-old character is played by veteran actor Lakshmi, Samantha plays the younger version and the story is centered on her character.

This project, which is gearing up for release in July 5, marks the second time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth. In March, Samantha completed shooting for Oh Baby and she thanked her director for giving her a special film.

“Today I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There have been many ups and downs. But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth as I wrap yet another film Oh Baby. I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special,” she had tweeted.

