Pa Ranjith’s Bollywood debut based on freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Director Pa Ranjith is set to make his Bollywood debut with a film based on the life of the freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The director who worked with Rajinikanth on Kabali and Kaala had earlier confirmed that he would be working on a Bollywood project next. The news about the theme of the film was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The film is produced by Namah Pictures, the same production house that produced Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohan’s Beyond The Clouds.

Adarsh wrote, “#Kabali and #Kaala director Pa. Ranjith to direct a #Hindi film based on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda... Shareen Mantri of Namah Pictures, the makers of #BeyondTheClouds, will produce the project... Cast is not finalised yet.”

Ranjith’s rep Kumaresan also took to Twitter to share a picture of the director stringing a bow to announce Pa Ranjith’s next film. Gopi Nainar, the director of critically acclaimed film Aramm, had also announced a film based on the life of Birsa Munda. In an interview to New Indian Express, Gopi had then said about the project, “Birsa Munda is a well-known persona in the North. During the British period, he stood against many of their actions. I’ve completed the script and talks are on with a couple of production houses. As it’s a period film and a story that happened 200 years back, it will have to be a big budget film.”

#Kabali and #Kaala director Pa. Ranjith to direct a #Hindi film based on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda... Shareen Mantri of Namah Pictures, the makers of #BeyondTheClouds, will produce the project... Cast is not finalised yet. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Speaking of the cast, Gopi had said, “They are known for their physique. It isn’t the usual six-pack abs we see in our films. Only based on our research will we decide who will be playing the characters in the film. The research will also give us insights into their lifestyle. We’re in talks with well-known stars for the lead role and we’ll commence shooting immediately after the Jai film is done.”

In the meanwhile, Pa Ranjith has also not announced the cast of his film. Further details about who will be a part of this film is expected to be announced soon.

Birsa Munda, a freedom fighter from Jharkhand fought for the rights of their land and his tribe in India during the 1890s. He started a revolt against the British government in 1894 to remove the tax arrears for plantation farmers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 15:30 IST