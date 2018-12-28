Petta trailer: Watch Rajinikanth’s swagger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s power-packed Tamil debut

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Petta was unveiled on Friday. Coming after the success of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, much is expected from the film.

The nearly 2.3-minute trailer shows Rajinikanth in his elements. The trailer opens in anticipation of Rajinikanth’s character Kaali. We first meet him at a hill station, enjoying a happy life with wife Simran. There are moments of bliss as they joke while Rajinikanth flirts with her occasionally. Soon, one by one, we are introduced to other principal characters—Bobby Simha, Trisha Krishnan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and finally, Vijay Sethupathi. Without much haste, we see Rajinikanth moving into an action mode — loading a pistol, taking aim, firing guns as the enemy too takes control. There is also the signature Rajini flourishes as he does his moves in style.

The film reportedly stars Rajinikanth playing a college professor with a violent past with Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui making his Tamil debut with the film.

Petta, for the uninitiated, is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who made a splash with his films Pizza and Jigarthanda, the latter fetching two National Awards as well. The film has been shot in locations as varied as Darjeeling, Lucknow and Varanasi, according to reports.

Earlier this month, on Rajinikant’s 68th birthday on December 12, director Karthik shared the first teaser of Petta that has Rajini in his elements -- from his stylish walk, the laugh and his glass flip.

The video begins with Rajini walking away from the camera. Initially, he is by himself. Then he is joined by a number of men on either sides, who cheer for him and then he turns. A very mass entry for a teaser.

The film releases on January 10 next year on the occasion of the Pongal.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:56 IST