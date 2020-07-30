e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Popular Malayalam actor Anil Murali dies

Popular Malayalam actor Anil Murali dies

Anil Murali made his acting debut with 1993 film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha. He went on to establish himself as a prominent character artist, most popular for playing cop roles.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:59 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Anil Murali had reportedly been suffering from liver-related issues.
Popular Malayalam actor Anil Murali, who has starred in over 200 films, breathed his last on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 56. As per television reports, Anil was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments.

After his brief stint in television, Anil made his acting debut with 1993 film Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha. He went on to establish himself as a prominent character artist, most popular for playing cop roles.

Some of his memorable films are Baba Kalyani, Puthen Panam, Double Barrel, Pokkiri Raja, Run Baby Run, Joseph and Forensic among others. In Tamil, he has worked in films such as 6 Candles and Nimirnthu Nil. Anil’s upcoming film Professor Dinkan will be his last film. Tipped to be a 3D fantasy comedy, the film stars Dileep and Namitha Pramod in the lead roles.

Popular Malayalam celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas took to Twitter to share their condolences over Anil’s demise. Reacting to the news, actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Twitter: Rest in peace Anil Etta. #AnilMurali”

 

 

Tovino wrote: “RIP Anil Chetta.”

Anil Murali is survived by his wife and two children.

