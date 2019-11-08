Prabhas’ next film to start rolling from November 18

regional-movies

Actor Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu period romantic drama which is rumoured to be titled Jaan, according to reports, will go on the floors from November 18.

To be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will also stars Pooja Hegde. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

The project was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s excited about the project.

Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had told the media: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen. The regular shoot will begin very soon.”

Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady. She had revealed that she and Prabhas will undergo a brief workshop in Mumbai before commencing shooting for the project. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time.”

The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is most likely to compose music.

Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for Jaan even before Saaho was materialised. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to even get commissioned.

Prabhas will spend the next six months on this project before moving on to his next film which is likely to be directed by Koratala Siva, who had previously worked with the actor in Mirchi.

