Prabhas’ Saaho will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal on Independence Day

Actor Prabhas, whose multilingual Saaho is one of the most awaited Telugu releases of 2019, is all set for the film’s release. The makers on Wednesday revealed that the film will release in India on August 15, Independence Day. The producer of the film Sriniwas Kumar Naidu took to Twitter to announce the same.

He wrote, “Its showtime! Magnum opus #Saaho releasing worldwide on 15th Aug, 2019.”

The film, which will also release in Hindi, has Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff playing pivotal roles in the film. Shraddha Kapoor will make her Tollywood debut as its leading lady. Speaking of his co-star. Prabhas had earlier said, “I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her onboard. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets). Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in south and then shifted to Bollywood. Shraddha is already a Bollywood star, but she is very dedicated.”

The team also shot for 40 day in UAE and the schedule mostly consisted of action sequences. The team has also been shooting for the film on Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. This would be Prabhas’ first release after Baahubali.

Saaho is produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 15:42 IST