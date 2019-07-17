Prabhas’ Saaho has an unbelievably expensive 8-minute action scene. Here’s how much it cost

Hot on the heels of reports that suggest Prabhas-starrer Saaho has been pushed back to avoid a box office clash, a new report claims that one action scene in the film cost a whopping Rs 70 crore to film. The eight-minute action sequence is set in Abu Dhabi.

DNA says that the information comes courtesy the film’s cinematographer, Madhie. Director Sujeeth had said in a previous interview that a bulk of the film’s budget would be devoted to the action. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” Sujeeth had said.

The scene was filmed under the supervision of famed Hollywood action director Kenny Bates, who is known for his work in Pearl Harbour, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Speaking about the scene with Khaleej Times in an earlier interview, Prabhas had said that the filmmakers ‘crashed around 37 cars and five trucks.’ He continued, “We wanted everything real instead of going for Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70 per cent CGI and 30 per cent real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before.”

The film was initially slated for an Independence Day release, clashing directly with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House, as well as the second season of Sacred Games on Netflix. But recent reports suggest that the film has been pushed back to August 30. Saaho is reportedly produced on a Rs 300 crore budget and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 20:13 IST