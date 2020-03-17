e-paper
Prabhas wraps up Georgian schedule of next film despite coronavirus outbreak

Prabhas has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film in Georgia despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Mar 17, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prabhas will be seen with Pooja Hegde in his next.
         

Director Radha Krishna Kumar on Tuesday revealed that the Georgian schedule of Prabhas’s next film, rumoured to be titled Jaan, has been successfully wrapped up amidst coronavirus outbreak around the world. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna tweeted. He also added that the first look will be released soon.

The yet-untitled project, with the working title Prabhas 20, marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The crew over the last few days has been shooting in extreme weather conditions. In another tweet, Radha Krishna said that the team has been shooting in rain and 10 degrees-cold.

 

 

The project was officially launched a year ago amid a ceremony in Hyderabad. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up on time.

Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is most likely to compose music for the project.

Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for this project even before Saaho. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to get commissioned. Prabhas will spend the next six months on this project before moving on to his next film which is likely to be directed by Koratala Siva, who had previously worked with the actor in Mirchi.

