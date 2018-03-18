Prithviraj collaborates with Sony Pictures for maiden production

Having scaled up its local production in Hindi this year, with Pad Man and upcoming 102 Not Out, Sony Pictures International Productions is now making its foray in regional cinema in India with Malayalam superstar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s maiden home production. Helmed under the banner, Prithviraj Productions, co-founded with his wife and former journalist, Supriya Menon, this will be the first home production and is set to start rolling by mid-April 2018.

This announcement comes a week after Prithviraj announced his solo leap into the world of production. “In more ways than one, I believe it’s a landmark event for Malayalam film industry. Sony Pictures, the international studio behind iconic blockbusters and entertainers like 2012, the Spider-Man franchise and most recently Jumanji, ramped up its local production with Pad Man early this year and is now stepping into the small and dense world of Malayalam cinema. What makes this partnership doubly exciting is the nature of the film that we’re producing together. Supriya and I proudly welcome them to the content driven talent pool that is the Malayalam film industry,” Prithviraj said in a statement.

Currently awaiting the release of his films Ranam and My Story, Prithviraj is all set to commence work on Blessy’s Aadujeevitham from this month. In the film, based on the 2008 popular Malayalam novel Goat Days – Prithviraj will be seen as an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. He’s expected to undergo drastic weight transformation for the role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more