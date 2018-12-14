Priya Prakash Varrier’s Oru Adaar Love to release on Valentine’s Day

2018’s biggest internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier overthrew Sunny Leone as the most searched celebrity on Google and her journey has just started. Priya be seen in her first Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, a high school drama slated to release on February 14 on the occasion of Valentines Day. Director Omar Lulu tweeted the release date on Thursday.

He wrote, “2019 FEB 14 Valentines Release,” along with a new poster of the film. The poster featured a teacher writing notes on the blackboard, while a girl and a boy are seen holding hands in the class.

Oru Adaar Love’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, which featured the infamous wink and the flying kiss that made Priya and actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof famous, has already created a hype around the film. Following this, a case was filed against the director and Priya for hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was filed in Hyderabad after a resident of the city misunderstood the meaning of the song.

The song is a mapilla pattu (Kerala folk song) composed by Thalassery K Refeeque while the lyrics were penned by PMA Jabbar. It is usually sung at weddings in the Malabar region. The recreated version was composed by Shaan Rehman.

After the song’s success on social media and the resulting popularity of Priya, director Omar decided to increase the length of Priya and Roshan’s characters in the film. The film also stars Siyadh Shajahan, Noorin Shareef, Arun, Mathew Joseph, Siddique and others.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:36 IST