Psycho trailer: Mysskin’s film promises to be eerie and poetic

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:49 IST

The trailer of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen starrer upcoming Tamil thriller Psycho was unveiled on Wednesday. The visuals promise an eerie but poetic story of a psycho killer on the prowl.

The trailer is cut in such a way that it doesn’t reveal anything. The opening few seconds of the trailer give us a quick glimpse of the key characters which are played by Aditi Hydari, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen.

Watch the trailer of Psycho here:

The first few seconds of the trailer are quickly followed by shots of the killer. We see him with a butcher knife first and it’s quickly followed by a shot where a woman is seen mopping blood off the floor. The trailer also hints that Aditi might be playing a character that is held captive by the killer. The trailer has plenty of Mysskin’s popular pet shots. Known for making extremely violent but hard-hitting and emotional stories, the trailer assures that the film will be high on emotions.

The project, which marks the first time collaboration of Stalin and Mysskin, has music by Ilayaraja while popular lensman PC Sreeram has cranked the camera. Psycho features Udhayanidhi in the role of a blind musician. Aditi plays a crucial role in the film and she’s thrilled about teaming up with Mysskin.

In a recent interview, she said: “When someone is so clear about their vision and express it with conviction, you can’t resist collaborating. I’ve followed Mysskin’s work, and it’s very meaningful. Working with him has been quite challenging, but fun.”

If the grapevine is to be believed, Mysskin had originally signed actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj for the project. He was supposed to be play the lead but for reasons unknown he was replaced by Udhayanidhi, who has so far mostly worked in romantic comedies.

