Queen remakes Butterfly, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi, Zam Zam get first trailers, simultaneously. Watch here

All four trailers of Queen remakes - titled Butterfly, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi and Zam Zam - were released simultaneously by Zee Music South on Friday. The remakes of the popular Bollywood film, starring Kangana Ranaut, were produced in conjunction to each other.

The Kannada version, Butterfly, stars Parul Yadav in the lead role, and the Tamil version, Paris Paris, features Kajal Aggarwal. Both versions are directed by Ramesh Aravind. The Telugu remake, That is Mahalakshmi, starring Tamannaah, is directed by Manu Kumaran. Zam Zam, the Malayalam film, stars Manjima Mohan and is directed by G. Neelakanta Reddy.

The Kannada film is about Parvati, who belongs to Gokarna, a small town in Karnataka; the Tamil film is about Parmu, a girl from Virudhunagar, a small town in Tamil Nadu; the Malayalam remake is about Zama, a girl from Thalassery, a small town in Kerala; and the Telugu version is about Mahalakshmi, a sheltered under-confident girl from Rajahmundry, a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

Each of the four trailers features the same track, composed by original composer Amit Trivedi, and sets up the basic premise of the films - a girl gets dumped before her wedding, and decides to go to Paris on her honeymoon alone.

The trailers also feature moments that fans of the original would be familiar with, such as the lead character fighting away a purse thief on the street, drunkenly regaling strangers with her sad life story, and making a new friend who helps her come out of her shell.

Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, was seen as a star-making film for Kangana, who has gone on to lead several films since. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon and went on to make more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Each of the four remakes will be released sometime in April.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 21:03 IST