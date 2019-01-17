R Madhavan takes 14 hours to transform into scientist Nambi Narayanan for Rocketry. Watch video

R Madhavan is working hard on his debut directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he plays the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. The actor is currently preparing for his role and began by growing his hair and beard out. And recently, he shared a picture of himself on a seat in a beauty salon where he is getting his hair done, probably colouring it to match Nambi’s silver white mane.

With the many layers of foil covering his head and chin, Maddy looks comical as he waits to transform completely into the character that he will play. He shared a video and captioned it, “When getting in the character take 2 years and getting the look in place take 14 hrs on the chair (sic).”

In the video, Madhavan says he has never been so closed up in his life. He said, “I am very excited that Nambi sir is back to his original look. He looks 15 years younger. I have no idea how I am going to look. I have never been so closed up in my life, but fingers crossed and hoping for the best.”

Speaking of the film, Madhavan had earlier said, “Nambi Narayanan - if you hear his story, see his achievements, you will be compelled to talk about it. Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, people who do not know about this will learn, people who think they know about this will be impressed.”

Rocketry is based on ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was accused of espionage in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court in 1998. The film is co directed by Ananth Narayanan and produced by Vijay Moolan Talkies and Tricolour Films.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:46 IST