Rajinikanth attends opening of Kamal Haasan’s new office, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:42 IST

Actor Rajinikanth on Friday presided over as chief guest for the opening of Kamal Haasan’s new office at Raj Kamal International in Chennai’s TTK Road. Lyricist Vairamuthu, who has worked with Haasan on many films, also attended as one of the chief guests.

At the office premises, late filmmaker K Balachander’s bust was jointly unveiled by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Haasan on Thursday celebrated his 65th birthday with members of his family including his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan in his hometown Paramakudi, Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan unveiling K Balachander’s bust.

Kamal is also looking forward to the grand event planned this weekend to commemorate 60 years of his acting career. Several popular personalities Tamil film fraternity are coming together to make this event really memorable.

Rajinikanth greets Kamal Haasan.

As part of 60 years of Kamal Haasan celebrations, a special screening of Hey Ram is organized in Chennai on Friday. The screening will be followed by Q&A session with Haasan, who will open up on the making of the film and how it has attained a cult status over the years.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and veteran lyricist Vairamuthu at the launch.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money he made in films: ‘There is history, culture, but no inheritance’

Kamal Haasan is currently working on Shankar’s Indian 2. The film, a sequel to Indian, will mark the return of Haasan as nonagenarian vigilante, Senapathy. Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Kamal also has Tamil political thriller Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. It was rumoured earlier this week that Haasan has signed Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new project which will take off next year.

Apparently, Raaj Kamal Films International has already signed Lokesh and has paid him a token amount as advance. However, the official announcement on the project is yet to be made.

Follow @htshowbiz for more